60,000 Wawa-branded tumblers recalled, metal straws can cut customers

Some 60,000 Wawa-branded beverage tumblers are under recall due to a laceration hazard posed by the products' metal straw.

According to a Thursday notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the metal straw inside the now-recalled tumblers can cut a user's mouth and/or fingers. Four injuries have been reported to date.

The Commission is urging consumers to immediately stop using these metal straws — and contact Illinois-based Halo Branding Solutions, the products' distributor, for a silicone replacement. If a customer would like to return the tumbler as well, they can receive a $15 refund in the form of a gift card.

Impacted consumers should not try to return these products to Wawa stores, Thursday's notice notes. You can find more information about how to participate on Halo's website.

The recalled tumblers were sold exclusively at Wawa stores across Alabama, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland in August of this year. The 24-ounce drinkware came in four different styles.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Wawa officials said that the stores have not sold the tumblers impacted by the recall since August.

"Halo Branded Solutions, one of our reusable mug and tumbler suppliers, has issued a voluntary recall with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for four 24-oz. reusable tumblers with metal straws due to potential safety concerns," a Wawa official said in a statement shared with NBC10. "Wawa has not had the recalled tumblers with metal straws in stores since mid-August, 5,433 units were sold."

The Associated Press reached out to Halo for further comment Thursday.

