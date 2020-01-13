Upper West Side

Watermain Break Floods Upper West Side Streets, Disrupts Morning Commute

A water mainbreak flooded Upper West Side streets near Lincoln Center Monday morning, disrupting morning commute for residents.

Crews were on the scene on Broadway between 66th and 64th Street after the call came in just before 5 a.m. Aerial images from Chopper 4 shows extensive flooding on the streets with a shallow body of moving water around parked cars.

Due to a water condition, 1, 2 & 3 train service is suspended in Manhattan between 42nd Street and 96th Street in both directions, the MTA said.

66th Street subway tracks flooded Monday morning due to the water mainbreak

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the watermain break or how long it will be before the issue is resolved.

Refresh this page for updates on this breaking story.

