Water Park at NJ's American Dream Mall to Reopen After Decorative Helicopter Fall

The water park at New Jersey's American Dream Mall is set to reopen Saturday, according to management, after a large decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling last weekend.

It crashed into a pool full of people at the DreamWorks Water Park, injuring four, including one who had to go to the hospital.

American Dream said it has conducted a rigorous investigation, and underwent a review by the state. In the reports, an engineering firm found that damage on the wire rope used to suspend the helicopter was a direct contributing factor in causing it fail.

The mall's ownership group said the park meets all safety regulations and requirements and it looks forward to welcoming guests back. The helicopter feature has been permanently removed, according to the state, and the engineering firm found that all other features are structurally sound and safe for use.

