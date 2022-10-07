water

Water Main Break Wreaks Havoc in NJ; Multiple Counties Impacted

Multiple counties -- Essex, Hudson and Passaic -- were affected by Friday's main break

A 74-inch water main break in New Jersey's Essex County is causing problems in a number of communities, including the state's largest city, which endured a days-long water emergency over a main break over the summer.

Officials said the break happened in Nutley Friday morning and may affect Newark's East Ward and lower South Ward.

Officials said municipalities in neighboring counties, including Hudson and Passaic, were affected. Residents may experience low water pressure or none at all. There was no timetable for repairs and it wasn't clear how many customers were impacted.

Newark says the main that broke is operated by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission. The cause of the break is under investigation.

In August, a monster water main break wreaked havoc in Newark and nearby communities, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.

The 42-inch, 140-year-old pipe broke in Branch Brook Park on the border of Newark and neighboring Belleville.

Crews are working to repair a serious water main break in New Jersey. Jen Maxfield reports.
