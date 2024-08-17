Queens

Water main break near JFK Airport breaks windows, diverts trains

The morning geyser made of mess of the roadway and busted windows at the AirTrain station

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A water main break Saturday morning sent a massive geyser into the air and straight at an AirTrain station near JFK Airport, disrupting service and creating a wet mess for crews to cleanup.

The chaos began early, around 7 a.m., outside of the Howard Beach station in Queens.

Crews responded to Coleman Square where water could be seen shooting roughly 60 feet into the air, smacking up against the glass windows of the AirTrain station. The force of the geyser was enough to break windows.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The MTA said southbound A trains were bypassing the station for a time. Shuttle service was offered between Aqueduct North Conduit Ave and Howard Beach.

Department of Environmental Protection crews were on site pumping out water and removing debris to gain access to the break and make necessary repairs.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

While water was shut off, temporary drinking fountains were being brought in to aid impacted residents and businesses.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Queens
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us