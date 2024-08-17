Water main break near JFK Airport breaks windows, diverts trains

A water main break Saturday morning sent a massive geyser into the air and straight at an AirTrain station near JFK Airport, disrupting service and creating a wet mess for crews to cleanup.

The chaos began early, around 7 a.m., outside of the Howard Beach station in Queens.

Crews responded to Coleman Square where water could be seen shooting roughly 60 feet into the air, smacking up against the glass windows of the AirTrain station. The force of the geyser was enough to break windows.

The MTA said southbound A trains were bypassing the station for a time. Shuttle service was offered between Aqueduct North Conduit Ave and Howard Beach.

Southbound A trains have resumed stopping at Howard Beach-JFK Airport after an earlier water main break in the area cleared. https://t.co/ika64kG8LT — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 17, 2024

Department of Environmental Protection crews were on site pumping out water and removing debris to gain access to the break and make necessary repairs.

While water was shut off, temporary drinking fountains were being brought in to aid impacted residents and businesses.