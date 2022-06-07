Water Main Break Floods Cars, Wreaks Havoc in Long Island City

A water main break has left a mess behind in one Queens neighborhood.

Crews continue to work in an attempt to get the situation under control on Long Island City as a water main break on Vernon Boulevard wreaks havoc on the Tuesday morning commute after it ruptured during the overnight hours.

The worst part of the flooding started on Queens Plaza South coming into Vernon Boulevard early Tuesday morning just after 2 a.m. Chopper 4 was over the scene of a block of parked cars exposed to the rising water. A number of vehicles that were partially submerged in the flood waters for more than an hour.

The water reached 5 feet high in some parts of Vernon Boulevard.

It is unclear what caused the water main break. However, crew members working the scene say that another water main break occurred roughly a year-and-a-half ago at the same location.

The scene was a surprise for residents woke up to find the flooding unfold outside their doors.

"This is crazy. It's not the first time it's happened. Like my wife said, it happened previously in January 2021," Ronald Ragbir, whose car was damaged in the water main break, told News 4 New York. "It's the same thing. Twenty-five cars on this whole strip...ruined."

Residents at the nearby NYCHA Queensbridge Houses told News 4 New York that water service was shut down indefinitely -- until crews determine the source and location of the pipe burst. The long-term impact of water service in the area is unclear.

Multiple agencies continue to work the scene including the FDNY, the city's DEP, and other staff.