Homes evacuated as water main break floods NYC neighborhood

An overnight water main break in the Bronx caused serious property damage to cars, businesses and ground-level apartments -- and authorities warn it could take days to clear up.

No one was hurt when the 48-inch main on Webster Avenue, from Bedford Park Boulevard to Mosholu Parkway, ruptured Monday night, but it took until 5 a.m. Tuesday, about nine hours, to turn off the water, officials say.

That led to debris-filled streets and extensive flooding in Bedford Park. The Botanical Garden had to shut down for the day.

Thirteen buildings don't have gas service, officials said at a Tuesday morning briefing. The city's Office of Emergency Management planned to turn off water in several buildings for inspections and cleanup. According to the FDNY, one person was rescued from a vehicle trapped in water.

The FDNY evacuated ground-level and basement apartments as it swept homes for anyone in need of help.

The cause of the break is under investigation. The main was from the 1890s, officials said.