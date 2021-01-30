New York City

Water Main Break Amid Below-Freezing Temps on Upper East Side

Officials were working Saturday morning to repair a broken water main on the Upper East Side
George Fisher

Water filled the streets and sidewalks of the Upper East Side when a water main burst Saturday morning.

Officials with the FDNY confirmed a break near East 75th Street and 2nd Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

Police and city officials were observed blocking off the roads immediately impacted by the flooding waters.

Repair efforts could be further complicated by the city's below-freezing temperatures. Highs are expected to stay below 30 for the remainder of the weekend before a winter storm starts Sunday night.

It wasn't clear what caused the early morning issue and there was not estimated time for repairs.

No injuries were reported by officials.

