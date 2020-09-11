WATCH: Tribute in Light Illuminates NYC 19 Years After 9/11 Terror Attacks

It was not a guarantee it would happen this year, but thanks to some last minute changes, the Tribute in Light will illuminate Lower Manhattan as it has every year since 2002.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum initially canceled the display, citing virus-safety concerns for the installation crew. After the Tunnel to Towers Foundation vowed to put up the lights instead, the memorial changed course with help from its chairman, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Tribute in Light started up at dusk on Friday, and will light up the sky overnight until dawn on Saturday.

According to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, the twin beams of light are made up of 88 7,000-watt xenon lightbulbs that are positioned into two 48-foot squares — echoing the shape and orientation of the Twin Tower. The lights extend four miles into the sky, and can be viewed from a 60-mile radius around Lower Manhattan.