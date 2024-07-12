Moped-riding NYC thieves lift $300K in luxury watches from diners in robbery spree

Police are looking for a pair of moped-riding thieves who have lifted hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of luxury jewelry, mainly from patrons at cafes and restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn, authorities say.

The pattern dates back to March, according to the NYPD, and involves a case as recent as late June. There are a half-dozen cases linked to the suspects at this point, cops say; four of those involve locations in Manhattan.

In each of those cases -- Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Friday, May 24, 2024, Tuesday, June 18, 2024 and Wednesday, June 26, 2024 -- two suspects encountered the victims, stole luxury watches, including one valued at $100,000, and fled on a two-wheeled vehicle, according to the NYPD. A victim was put in a chokehold in one case.

Weapons, specifically, a gun, were brandished in all cases as well. No injuries were reported.

The other two cases happened in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood -- on Friday, May 31, 2024 and Friday, June 21, 2024. Again, the suspects flashed a gun and made off with valuables. No injuries were reported.

A gold bracelet and iPhones were also among the items stolen. In total, the looted goods are worth more than $330,000, cops say. Police released surveillance images of the suspects (above). They're said to use lookouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.