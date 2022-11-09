WATCH: Man Flees on Foot After Leading Police on Chase From Philly to NJ

A man fled on foot after leading police on a chase from Philadelphia to New Jersey Wednesday night. And Philadelphia police said the car they chased over the Delaware River matches the description of a car used in a recent mass shooting.

The chase began after patrol officers spotted a dark-colored Honda that investigators said fit the description of a vehicle they were searching for in connection to a prior shooting near Kensington and Allegheny avenues in Philadelphia shortly after 9:30 p.m.

As the officers notified dispatchers, the driver of the vehicle -- an Accord with specific blue-tinted after-market headlights -- sped off and continued through the city's Kensington neighborhood before traveling onto I-95 northbound, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"This vehicle may have been involved in some serious crimes and possibly more crimes that we may not know about," Small said.

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reports on a police pursuit from Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood into South Jersey Wednesday night. The pursuit ended in Evesham, New Jersey. Police said the car matches one connected to a recent mass shooting and another shooting in Kensington.

The suspect continued driving into Northeast Philadelphia and then crossed the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge.

Philly police notified New Jersey police departments that the car was coming their way. The driver continued for some time along Route 73 through South Jersey communities before entering Evesham, New Jersey, investigators said.

The driver then pulled into a funeral home's parking lot at Route 73 and Evesham Road, got out of the vehicle and continued fleeing on foot into a wooded area.

SkyForce10 captured exclusive video of the pursuit. The new chopper was over the scene as responding Evesham Township police officers took the man in his 20s into custody shortly after. Evesham police said the arrest happened without further incident.

Police found the man's ID inside the car, Small said.

Small said that the man captured after the chase is being questioned as a person of interest in both Saturday night shooting in Kensington that wounded nine people as well as an early October shooting that happened in the same area in the Philadelphia neighborhood, police said. The Honda matches the description of the car used in both those incidents.

No charges were filed as of Thursday morning. The car was towed back to Philly to be searched for clues, Small said.

Police hoped to determine the owner of the car and anyone possibly associated with the car.

Originally, Evesham police feared there could have been a second person who fled from the car. They continued to search overnight, but were unable to "corroborate the existence of a second suspect," Evesahm Township Police Chief Walt Miller wrote on Facebook.

"There is no present threat to the public in connection with this incident," Miller wrote early Thursday.

No injuries were reported during the at times high-speed chase through two states.