Watch News 4 Now, The Debrief and More WNBC Content, Now on FireTV

A new app from NBC New York makes it easy for more than 50 million Amazon FireTV users to watch your favorite local content like News 4 Now, The Debrief, New York Live, In the Wings and more.

The new NBC New York app brings the same great experience from our Roku and AppleTV apps to the Amazon FireTV platform.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Click here to download the app from Amazon’s FireTV app store -- you can initiate the download on a computer or phone, and it will load on your FireTV device. (You can click here to download the Telemundo 47 app as well, for the best in Spanish-language content.)

Through this new app, you can watch original content designed for streaming platforms, browse coverage of the biggest news stories of the day, and watch live local newscasts.

Watch our nightly digital newscast, "News 4 Now," our weekly podcast "The Debrief," entertainment programming from New York Live, the best investigative content from the I-Team, Broadway highlights In the Wings, and more.

The app also delivers our state-of-the-art weather news, including the latest forecasts, live radar from Storm Tracker 4, the hour-by-hour forecast and the 10-day forecast.