Vice President Harris Gives Naval Academy Graduation Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy

By Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris gave the graduation address at the U.S. Naval Academy’s commissioning ceremony. Watch live in the video feed above as the ceremony continues.

“Thank you for the sacrifices you already made and will make," she said.

The event is being held at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis. Harris is the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy.

About 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers, either as Navy ensigns or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

The academy is holding its commissioning ceremony in person this year. Last year, the academy held its first-ever virtual graduation and commissioning ceremony because of the pandemic.

