WATCH: Fire Devours NYPD Impound Lot in Brooklyn; Smoke Seen From Manhattan

Chopper 4 was over the scene

By Jennifer Millman

A raging fire at an NYPD impound lot off the Brooklyn waterfront is devouring multiple vehicles Tuesday and spewing thick black smoke into the air so far some appear to think the blaze started in Manhattan.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the 11 a.m. fire at the Erie Basin Auto Pound in Red Hook, a sprawling warehouse on Columbia Street. It escalated to a third-alarm blaze within about 30 minutes.

Chopper 4 was over the scene. Intense flames were visible within the structure.

No injuries were immediately reported. It wasn't clear how many vehicles were in the lot at the time the fire broke out, but there appeared to be dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles, along with ATVs, parked on the pier area.

Chopper 4 was over the multi-alarm fire.

The FDNY appeared to be using boats as part of its firefighting effort. The city's Office of Emergency Management advised people in the area close their windows to limit smoke exposure. Traffic delays are expected.

A row of dirt bikes was seen outside the most intense flames. The impound lot is the same one where NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams crushed illegal dirt bikes as part of a crackdown this summer.

Erie Basin is one of several lots the NYPD uses to store vehicles that have been seized for reasons other than parking violations. Those might include the arrest of the vehicle owner, investigative purposes or legal reasons, the city says.

