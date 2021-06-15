WATCH LIVE: NY Fireworks Shows Celebrate Essential Workers as State Hits Vaccination Mark

Fireworks displays will launch statewide in New York to honor essential workers Tuesday night, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference.

The celebration is set to start at 9:15 p.m. at 10 designated locations. Here is the full list, in alphabetical order:

Albany , Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12228

, Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12228 Binghamton , Binghamton University M Lot, 4400 Vestal Parkway E, Vestal, NY 13850

, Binghamton University M Lot, 4400 Vestal Parkway E, Vestal, NY 13850 Jones Beach , Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh, NY 11793

, Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh, NY 11793 Lake Placid , Lake Placid Club, Lake Placid, NY 12946

, Lake Placid Club, Lake Placid, NY 12946 New York City , New York Harbor

, New York Harbor Niagara Falls , Niagara Falls State Park, Goat Island Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14303

, Niagara Falls State Park, Goat Island Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14303 Nyack , Memorial Park, 4 Depew Ave., Nyack, NY 10960

, Memorial Park, 4 Depew Ave., Nyack, NY 10960 Rochester , Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 E. Henrietta Rd, Henrietta, NY 14467

, Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 E. Henrietta Rd, Henrietta, NY 14467 Syracuse , NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse NY 13209

, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse NY 13209 Utica, Downtown Utica, 100 Whitesboro Street, Utica, NY 13502

No matter what, Cuomo says all New Yorkers will be able to enjoy them: "Literally, they're going to be displayed all across the state, so wherever you are, they'll be in your community and you can enjoy the celebration with the rest of the state."

Not able to see any of the shows in person? Watch the show from NYC in the video at the top of the story, or in the player below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEdCn4omLC0

In addition to the fireworks, 13 state landmarks will be lit blue and gold to "say thank you." New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that there will be a ticker-tape parade on July 7 in the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan to celebrate essential workers.