WATCH LIVE: NY Fireworks Shows Celebrate Essential Workers as State Hits Vaccination Mark

Fireworks displays will launch statewide in New York to honor essential workers Tuesday night, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference.

The celebration is set to start at 9:15 p.m. at 10 designated locations. Here is the full list, in alphabetical order:

  • Albany, Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12228
  • Binghamton, Binghamton University M Lot, 4400 Vestal Parkway E, Vestal, NY 13850
  • Jones Beach, Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh, NY 11793
  • Lake Placid, Lake Placid Club, Lake Placid, NY 12946
  • New York City, New York Harbor
  • Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls State Park, Goat Island Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
  • Nyack, Memorial Park, 4 Depew Ave., Nyack, NY 10960
  • Rochester, Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 E. Henrietta Rd, Henrietta, NY 14467
  • Syracuse, NYS Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse NY 13209
  • Utica, Downtown Utica, 100 Whitesboro Street, Utica, NY 13502

No matter what, Cuomo says all New Yorkers will be able to enjoy them: "Literally, they're going to be displayed all across the state, so wherever you are, they'll be in your community and you can enjoy the celebration with the rest of the state."

Not able to see any of the shows in person? Watch the show from NYC in the video at the top of the story, or in the player below!

In addition to the fireworks, 13 state landmarks will be lit blue and gold to "say thank you." New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that there will be a ticker-tape parade on July 7 in the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan to celebrate essential workers.

