WATCH: 6 Eulogies, Oceans of Tears as NYC Remembers ‘Light' of NYPD's Wilbert Mora

NYPD detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera both died after being shot responding to a call for help in Harlem on Friday, Jan. 21.

Rivera, a 22-year-old husband, passed away that night. Mora was left on life support, a bullet lodged in his brain, so his organs could be donated, saving the lives of five strangers even after his own was over. His funeral was Wednesday.

Mora's sister, brother and cousin both spoke to the thousands of mourners in and outside St. Patrick's Cathedral as they reflected on his life. Public servants including Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and NYPD Inspector Amir Yaktally also shared powerful remarks. Watch each of their eulogies below.

Older Brother of NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora Remembers Him as 'Loyal'

“Dear Wilbert, I never got the chance to tell you how special I thought you were.” Wilson Mora, Det. Wilbert Mora’s older brother, said as he began his eulogy.

WATCH: Karina Mora Eugolizes 'Hermanito' Det. Wilbert Mora

Karina Mora thanked the NYPD and everyone who helped her little brother Det. Wilbert Mora as she remembered him at his funeral at St. Patrick's.

WATCH: NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell Delivers Powerful Remarks at Wilbert Mora Funeral

"Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were gifts we never got to keep," Sewell said. "That piercing sound you heard on a cold night last week was the wail of a mother whose faith in everything good and fair in this world had been shaken to her soul. I hope the whole city heard her."

WATCH: Mayor Eric Adams' Full Remarks at Detective Wilbert Mora's Funeral

New York City Mayor Eric Adams delivered impassioned remarks at the funeral for slain NYPD detective Wilbert Mora on Wednesday.

Watch Claribel Jiminian's Emotional Eulogy for Cousin Det. Wilbert Mora

Claribel Jiminian was among Wilbert Mora's loved ones who spoke at the funeral for the slain NYPD detective.

WATCH: NYPD Inspector Amir Yakatally Eulogizes Detective Wilbert Mora

NYPD Inspector Amir Yakatally of the 32nd precinct spoke powerfully about slain detective Wilbert Mora and paid homage to officer Sumit Sulan, the rookie cop who killed his killer.

