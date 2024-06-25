2 die in Manhattan apartment inferno

Two people died when a fire engulfed a six-story apartment building in Manhattan early Tuesday, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to the building on 178th Street in Washington Heights after getting a call about a three-alarm fire shortly before 2 a.m. They found the fire on the sixth floor. It had also spread to the floor below.

A 77-year-old woman, later identified as Maria Soledad Taveras, and her 74-year-old husband Luciano Taveras were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and later died. She was bedridden and her husband acted as her caretaker; they were found in the apartment where the fire apparently started, which they had shared for two decades together.

The granddaughter they raised rushed to the block after hearing about the fire. Once the police confirmed they were gone, she collapsed in grief.

Neighbors said the Taveras' were devoted to one another.

"He would come down and, he was a sweetheart, always with a smile on his face," said Wiley Batista, who lived on the third floor.

Three other civilians were taken to the hospital with minor injuries; three first responders were hurt but didn't go to the hospital, officials said.

The fire was under control within a few hours. Fire marshals are investigating the cause.