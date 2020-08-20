Was It a Tornado? National Weather Service to Survey NJ Storm Damage Thursday

National Weather Service officials plan to try to determine Thursday if a tornado touched down as a severe thunderstorm moved across a portion of New Jersey a day earlier, felling dozens of trees and causing extensive damage.

The sudden storms came through Monmouth County mid-morning and were strong enough to bring a tree down on a house in Lincroft. The family inside had just moved in only two days ago and suddenly had a healthy tree right through their newly purchased roof. No injuries were reported.

Homeowner Ben Harris told the Asbury Park Press he hurried his family into the basement of their home as the storm approached. “When we got to the basement, you heard everything just stop, it just went quiet,” said Harris. “I think it was a tornado because I never heard anything go silent like that.”

A severe storm that warranted a tornado warning caused major damages in its path, Brian Thompson reports.

Dozens of trees came down, including a 70-foot tree that fell through the roof of a home. Hundreds of homes and businesses lost electricity.

Many believe a tornado may have made landfall at the campus of nearby Brookdale College, with a baseball field fence left bent and aluminum bleachers overturned. The National Weather Service said it would also review damage in that town to determine if a tornado hit.

At one point it got so dark with clouds blacking out the sky, Brookdale Police Chief Rob Kilmer said that "it looked like it was 3 o'clock in the morning in about a minute."

If the National Weather Service does confirm any tornadoes from Wednesday's storms in New Jersey, it would just be the latest for the Garden State this month. Officials confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down during Tropical Storm Isaias, which left nearly 2 million people without power in New Jersey for days.