Wanted NYC Men Nabbed in Wild Walgreens Robbery, High-Speed Crash on Taconic

Three New York City men who allegedly jumped a Walgreens counter in Dutchess County, stole meds and led State Police on a brief high-speed chase before crashing have been arrested on a litany of charges, officials said Wednesday.

Darryl Odom Jr., a 25-year-old from Manhattan, and two Brooklyn men, 21-year-old Jason Wade and 22-year-old Bahkeem Coke, were all taken to a Westchester County hospital for evaluation of injuries they suffered in the highway crash at Pudding Street around 10 a.m. a day ago. State Police had said they were driving at speeds topping 100 mph.

According to investigators, the trio walked into the Walgreens on State Route 55 and jumped over the pharmacy counter. They stole "numerous" medications, though it wasn't clear how much or what kind, and drove off in a black Camry.

Troopers spotted the Camry on the Taconic near Carpenter Road a short time later and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn't stop. The Toyota ended up crashing and all three ran out. They were eventually caught, officials said.

Odom, who is also wanted out of Bergen County, New Jersey, and New York City, on unspecified warrants, was charged with robbery, burglary, conspiracy and petit larceny. Wade, who state police say is also wanted by the NYPD, faces the same charges, while Cooke, who was allegedly behind the wheel is accused of unlawfully fleeing, conspiracy, burglary and robbery. The three were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. Attorney details for them weren't known.

State Police say Odom and Wade were turned over to the NYPD on outstanding charges, though details on those cases weren't clear.

No weapons were displayed during the Walgreens heist and no injuries were reported.