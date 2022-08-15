Want to Beat the Heat? 4 Tips From an Expert to Cool Your Train Commute

New York commuters know that using public transportation can be brutal during the summer months.

This past July was the 10th hottest one that New York City has had in over 150 years.

News 4 New York had the chance to talk with Dr. Margarita Rohr from NYU Langone to gather her tips on how New Yorkers can remain cool in the summer heat.

Tip #1: Plan ahead

Dr. Rohr said it's crucial for commuters to plan ahead before you hit the subways. Being unprepared —whether it be with what one is wearing or not having enough water —can lead to a less than pleasant commute.

Tip #2: Wear comfortable clothing

Another tip she has for keeping cool is wearing clothing made of cotton or natural fabrics that are loose-fitting. Wearing tight clothing that clings to the body won't allow the skin to breathe, and in turn, will produce more sweat.

Tip #3: Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated means not waiting to drink water until you're thirsty, Dr. Rohr says. She recommends drinking water before you leave for your commute (as well as during) so you stay ahead of the game.

Tip #4: Leave early to avoid rushing

Dr. Rohr emphasizes that leaving early to avoid rushing will also help avoid overexertion. By avoiding exertion, she says you won't feel the heat as much, and that it's always better to pace yourself especially in times of extreme heat.

For people who face health conditions, are on certain medications, or are over 65, Dr. Rohr says it may be more difficult for these groups to deal with the heat. While she would not absolutely recommend staying home during days of extreme warmth, she urges them to be cautious of the weather and pay attention to how the heat affects them.

For more ways to keep cool and to avoid overheating during the hot weather, visit the CDC website here.