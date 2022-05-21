Want ‘SNL' Standby Tickets? Two Women Say They Have a 100% Success Rate Nabbing Seats

It's one of the most sought-after tickets in New York City: A seat to see "Saturday Night Live" in person.

Anyone who has watched the show on television knows it's not a big audience (around 300 people total), and an even smaller portion of those are held for standby seats, making the process to get tickets very competitive and difficult.

Nevertheless, the SNL faithful line up outside of 30 Rock each week there's a show during the season, hoping to snagging one of those sacred stubs. Many can end up disappointed, but two women who said they have been to more than 50 shows each said they have a 100 percent success rate in getting a ticket to the show — and explained their method.

It's a weekly tradition for Jill Goucher and Amada Scott, as even on a rainy Friday they're posted up outside on the sidewalk. But their work actually begins on Thursday.

"On Thursday morning, you go online and send an email reservation to get a spot in line," said Goucher. "This week we're number 35."

They show up knowing it's going to be a whole lot of waiting, so it's best to come prepared.

"Bring a tarp, that's Jill's number one," said Scott. "You can expect to be in line all night, a lot of people still don't know that's how it works, but we have to stay here all night."

And they have the necessary items to make it through the night: sleeping bags, chairs, blankets, warm clothing - whatever is needed — including a toothbrush, which they use in the nearest bathroom.

"I've been here when everyone in line got in, and sometimes only like 20 people get in," said Goucher.

Of course, some overnight campouts are better than others. For example, Lizzo stopped by to greet the crowd during her time hosting earlier in the 47th season.

Others are not as much fun, like camping during a rainstorm. Which does happen.

"My sleeping bag got wet, so I slept in a wet sleeping bag all night, which was not great. Luckily it wasn't cold, but there are nights when it's like negative three degrees, so that's rough," said Scott.

After spending Friday nights on the sidewalk, those waiting in line get to find out if they got a ticket on Saturday morning. It's a long process, but well worth it for the two mega-fans — Goucher has seen about 60 shows, Scott about 55 — who don't miss an episode.

"It's the show and the cast," Scott said about why they do it. "Not that we're not excited when people we love come on. But we're here regardless.

Through all the trials and tribulations, Goucher and Scott say they have a perfect success rate — a stat so impressive, the two launched their own podcast. Kenan Thompson, the longest-running cast member in the show's storied history, even made an appearance on their podcast.

"We started it because we wanted to help people. We though we could provide that to people and it looks like it worked," said Scott.