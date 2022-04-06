Want a Free Month of Glamping on Governors Island? Here's How to Win It

Would a month on an island inspire you to become a great artist? What if that island were Governors Island?

Starting May 1, the NYC Culture Club group is offering artists a free, one-month residency on the NYC island through its Collective Retreats Artist Residency. There will be six slots in all up for grabs, one given away each month from May through October.

Those chosen get to go "glamping" — aka staying in a glamorous, very upscale tent — and eat for free. Plus, they will receive a $1,000 stipend for materials and expenses.

"This unique location offers unparalleled access to New York City and has some of the best vistas the city has to offer. The residency focuses on artists who work in either performance or outdoor installations," the group states on their website. "Artists are also encouraged to utilize the community of Collective Retreats and stage performances and execute installations while in residence.'"

Those interested have to submit a proposal of one page or less, explaining how to best take advantage of the secluded setting.

The club says preference will be given to people from outside the city.