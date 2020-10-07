Saturday Night Live

Wallen Dropped as ‘SNL' Performer After Breaking COVID Rules

The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen

55th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Backstage
Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.

The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday’s show. The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show’s decision.

Local

Storm Team 4 8 hours ago

Strong Storms Pelt Tri-State With Heavy Winds, Then Sharp Cooling

New Jersey 9 hours ago

No Known Positive COVID Cases Reported From Trump NJ Fundraiser, Officials Say

The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were “short-sighted” and has affected his long-term goals and dreams.

Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

“SNL” officials and a representative for Wallen have not immediately responded for a comment.

The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night LiveCoronavirusMorgan Wallen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us