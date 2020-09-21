Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Wall Street's ‘Fearless Girl' Statue Pays Tribute to Justice Ginsburg

Wall Street’s “Fearless Girl” statue wears a lace collar in memory of the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Tributes for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg have now spread from the front steps of the Supreme Court to Wall Street.

New York City's "Fearless Girl" statue donned a lace collar over the weekend in honor of the late champion of equal rights.

The iconic statue has stood in the city's Financial District since its unveiling in 2017.

The group that commissioned the statue posted a full-page ad in the New York Times with one line: "Here's to the original."

Memorials and other tributes for Ginsburg have sprouted up across the city's since news of her passing broke Friday. Flowers, photographs and messages of inspiration were left in front of her high school in Brooklyn as well as a number of federal buildings.

Subway artist Adrian Wilson updated the sign at New York City's 50th Street station to read "Ruth St."

A visual artist updated the sign at New York City’s 50th Street station to read ‘Ruth St.’ in honor of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

New York landmarks such as One World Trade Center, Kosciuszko Bridge and New York State Fairgrounds were lit in blue — the color of justice and reportedly Ginsburg’s favorite color — Saturday night.

