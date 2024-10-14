Arrests reported at large Jewish-led Wall Street protest against Israel's attacks

Hundreds of protesters flooded Wall Street on Monday morning in a sit-in designed to call attention to Israel's violence in Gaza.

People clad in red shirts that said "Jews say stop arming Israel" and "Not in our name" ran to the New York Stock Exchange minutes before the opening bell. Led by Jewish Voices for Peace, the protesters were demanding an arms embargo and an immediate ceasefire.

By a count from the group's organizers, an estimated 500 people were in attendance; some sitting on the ground, others holding large signs that read "Fund FEMA not genocide." A few of the protesters chained themselves to a fence outside.

“Endless war, profits soars, arms embargo now!" the group chanted.

Getty Officers from New York Police Department detain some protesters and intervene in the Pro-Palestinian demonstration outside New York Stock Exchange building in New York, United States on October 14, 2024. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"As Jews, many of us are descendants of those who survived genocide. Our ancestors taught us to never be bystanders in the face of injustice. We are all responsible for taking action to change the course of history and stop this genocide that is being waged in our name," Jewish Voice for Peace NYC posted on X amid the arrests.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to NBC News that a number of arrests had been made, but they could not yet produce a final count.

Israel's military launched another attack Sunday, which included an airstrike on Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza. Video circulated on social media showed people being burned alive. At least four people were killed.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the strike was targeting Hamas militants that were allegedly operating out of the hospital.