Walgreens Robbers Crash on Taconic at 100 MPH, 2 Run Into Woods: NYSP

Three people who allegedly tried to rob a Walgreens in Poughkeepsie Tuesday crashed while trying to exit the Taconic State Parkway in a neighboring county at speeds topping 100 mph -- and State Police were still looking for two who ran off into the woods afterward, authorities say.

New York State Police described the situation as ongoing as of 11 a.m. According to officials, the trio tried to rob the Walgreens on Freedom Plains Road in Poughkeepsie earlier in the morning. It wasn't clear what, if anything, was taken from the retail pharmacy but no weapons were displayed, officials said.

Later, the suspected robbers were driving southbound on the Taconic and tried to get off the parkway at Pudding Street in Carmel, according to State Police. That's when they crashed.

One of the three suspects was taken into custody at the crash scene while the other two ran into the woods, officials said. No other details were immediately available, including whether they were being chased before the crash.

State Police were expected to provide additional information later Tuesday.