Vote for your favorite subway performer in the first-ever MTA Riders' Choice Award

What to Know The MTA’s Music Under New York is a program that has allowed local artists to serenade commuters on train platforms since 1985.

In an attempt to recognize these artists, the city has launched the first-ever MTA New York Riders’ Choice Award.

Taking this award home would not only be a historic accomplishment for the winner, but it could be a huge career move since the grand prize is a recording studio session with Atlantic Records.

New York’s underground subway is a completely different world. More than a network of railway tracks connecting four of the five boroughs, some may consider it a city of its own -- and art is a huge part of it.

If you take the subway often, you might be familiar with MTA’s Music Under New York, a program that has allowed local artists to serenade commuters on train platforms since 1985.

In an attempt to recognize these artists, the city has launched the first-ever MTA New York Riders’ Choice Award, sponsored by the WE❤️NYC campaign.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Taking this award home would not only be a historic accomplishment for the winner, but it could be a huge career move since the grand prize is a recording studio session with Atlantic Records.

The three New York-based finalists running for this honor are Afro Dominicano (an Afro-Caribbean soul music band from Brooklyn), Augie Bello (a saxophone player and songwriter) and Brass Queens (an all-female brass band).

These artists were chosen from a competitive pool of 128 performers, with only 24 joining the Music Under New York roster.

New Yorkers have until this upcoming Wednesday to cast their votes, with the grand winner being announced the following day.

For more information or to cast your vote, visit https://www.welovenyc.nyc/mta