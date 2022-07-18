New Jersey

Vomiting Campers Swimming at NJ Campus Hospitalized for Possible Chlorine Exposure

A handful of people attending a soccer camp at a New Jersey campus had to be taken to a nearby hospital Monday afternoon after getting sick at a pool.

A Drew University official said several campers became ill after swimming in the Simon Forum's pool, prompting a hazmat response from the fire department.

"Initial tests detected normal levels of chlorine and all systems were working as expected," the official said.

An unknown number of the campers were transported to Morristown Medical Center "out of an abundance of caution," and all parents were reportedly notified.

The campers, who had gone swimming after lunch, reported smelling chlorine vapors in the pool, a source familiar with the investigation said. Several got sick, but the source said none of the campers were exposed to dangerous levels of chlorine.

The Madison Fire Department said it had units on campus responding to a hazmat situation but did not provide a patient count.

