Eric Adams Volunteer Stabbed in the Bronx; Knife, Ice Pick Found Nearby: Sources

A knife and ice pick were recovered near the scene, police sources said

By Myles Miller

A 42-year-old volunteer for the Eric Adams campaign was stabbed multiple times in the Bronx Sunday, police sources say.

NYPD detectives say the victim was canvassing through the neighborhood when two men approached and one of them stabbed the volunteer, the sources said. A knife and ice pick were recovered near the scene, they added.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available, nor a motive, but the sources said the attack was caught on video.

Adams tweeted a photo of Sunday's stabbing scene near 149th Street and Morris Avenue.

"A member of Team Adams -- who has been working hard & volunteering every day -- was stabbed in the Bronx today," the mayoral candidate tweeted.

The sources said the victim had campaign flyers on him at the time of the attack. He was taken to nearby Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

A spokesperson for the campaign says Adam will visit the wounded volunteer at the hospital once his condition stabilizes.

It was the latest brazen daylight attack caught on camera and follows a particularly violent shooting on a Bronx sidewalk last Thursday that narrowly missed two young children.

Adams had been in the borough one day earlier to speak out against Thursday's attack and the city's spike in shootings.

