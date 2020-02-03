Voices of the Civil Rights Movement: New Yorkers Remember

To mark Black History Month, Comcast's Voices of the Civil Rights Movement project is profiling a series of noteworthy figures from around the country, sharing their recollections on the legacy and impact of America's civil rights champions.

Carla Harris, Managing Partner at Morgan Stanley, was barely a year old when the March on Washington occurred, yet she recognizes the impact of this event, the overall Civil Rights Movement, and those who participated in her own life and career. She reflected, "I'm standing on their shoulders, so in my mind, it is my responsibility and my obligation to let someone stand on mine."

Yvette Miley, Senior Vice President and Executive Editor at MSNBC, talks of the foot soldiers of the Civil Rights Movement. "Dr. Martin Luther King was the face of the Civil Rights Movement, but anyone who knows of a movement knows that there are people behind the scenes … a movement requires masses of people to come together to push for a common goal or a common cause."

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network, shares his involvement with civil rights and recalls a memory of racism. "We were in North Carolina driving to Alabama … and my father stopped to get some hamburgers … we went in, and the guy behind the counter said, 'We don't serve y'all here.' And my father said, 'No, we're not going to eat here,' and the guy said, 'Get out.'"

Best known as portraying Thelma on the hit TV series Good Times, actress Bern Nadette Stanis discusses the groundbreaking television sitcom, as well as becoming aware of discrimination as a young child.

Video content owned and funded by Comcast Corporation, parent company of WNBC.