Vogue posts ‘Devil Wears Prada'-esque job in NYC: Assistant to Anna Wintour

As Miranda Priestly famously said, "Everyone wants to be us." And now you'll have your chance.

Vogue posted a position earlier this week for an assistant to the editor in chief, Anna Wintour. And while it may be the opportunity of a lifetime for those looking to get into the fashion industry, fans of "The Devil Wears Prada" are having flashbacks to Anne Hathaway's character in the hit movie.

So what does the job entail? Well, you don't have have to gird your loins to brace for the expectations — but there is a list of duties provided. Candidates will be responsible for the "administration and coordination of meetings, events/engagements, special projects, and overall flow of communication and information" for the Global Chief Content Officer at Vogue, a.k.a. Wintour.

Candidates will also be "extremely organized, efficient, deadline-oriented, and able to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced, matrixed, digital media environment." And while the job description doesn't say it, applicants maybe should be prepared to get Starbucks — hot Starbucks. And hopefully they know how to spell Gabbana.

The listing does say that the person will "at times may contribute to content assignments, research, and/or special projects." It didn't say anything about getting to go to Paris, like Hathaway's character, Andy, got to do (or as Emily Blunt's character, Emily, so badly wanted to).

Details of applicants' incompetence will not interest those hiring. Those interested should act fast get their resumes in — don't move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills recruiters. And please bore someone else with your questions.

The salary expectation listed was from $60,000-$80,000, with a college degree and 1-2 years experience required.

That's all.