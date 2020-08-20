Virus Updates: NY Medical Workers Face Layoffs; LA Party House Utilities Shut Off

On Wednesday, Florida became the fifth state to surpass 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a tally from NBC News.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration issued two warnings Wednesday. The first was for a widely used coronavirus test by Thermo Fisher which the agency says can deliver false results.

According to The New York Times reports, the FDA has also rescinded its emergency authorization for blood plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 over concerns that the data on the treatment was too weak.

Meanwhile, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention will begin working with state, local, territorial and tribal health departments to collect data on sewage samples, an effort they call the National Wastewater Surveillance System, to try to catch the virus before it spreads, CNBC reports.

Nationwide more than 173,000 people have died from the coronavirus, and over 5.5 million people have been infected, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

NYC Preparing to Lay Off ‘Hundreds' of EMTs Amid COVID Budget Crisis, Union Says

The head of New York City’s EMS union says the city is preparing to eliminate hundreds of emergency medical responder positions as the city’s budget crisis gathers steam due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, NBC New York reports.

In a statement to NBC News, Oren Barzilay, president of FDNY EMS local 257 said, "even with the threat of a second wave of COVID-19 looming and two recent outbreaks in Brooklyn, Bill de Blasio and his team at City Hall wants to balance the city's budget on our backs, eliminating some 400 emergency medical responder positions and placing every New Yorker’s life at risk."

Barzilay says in his statement, "yesterday, we were praised as heroes, essential workers saving lives. Today, the city government treats us like zeros. New Yorkers who lived through this deadly pandemic know otherwise."

Mayor de Blasio has said the city may need to cut as many as 22,000 employees as it grapples with declining contributions from the state and a tax base decimated by people leaving the city, a shuttered Broadway, and a nearly non-existent tourism industry.

The city’s EMTs and paramedics responded to record call volume in March and early April, peaking at some 6,500 calls a day.

Mayor Authorizes Utility Shutoff at Hollywood Hills Party House

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that he authorized shutting off utility services at a home in the Hollywood Hills that's been the site of raucous parties despite a ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, NBC LA reports.

"Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,' Garcetti said. "The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community."

The city did not identify the home’s address or the owner.