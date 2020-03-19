Crime and Courts

Virus Postpones Former Coach’s Sentencing for Fatal Punch of NYC Tourist

He faces up to a year in prison when he is sentenced

The sentencing of a former Wake Forest University assistant basketball coach convicted of assault for fatally punching a man in New York City has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the Queens district attorney’s office said Jamill Jones’ March 18 sentencing has been adjourned to June 16.

Jones was convicted of assault last month for delivering the punch that killed Sandor Szabo in August 2018. He faces up to a year in prison when he is sentenced.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus Outbreak 12 hours ago

New York City Cases Rise 50% in Just Hours; 75% of NY Work Force Ordered to Stay Home

Coronavirus 6 hours ago

State Dept. Raises Global Travel Advisory to ‘Do Not Travel’ Abroad

Authorities said Szabo banged on the window of Jones’ SUV on Aug. 5, 2018.

Police said Jones got out, punched Szabo and sped off. Szabo fell and hit his head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital two days later.

Jones testified at his trial that he hit Szabo in self-defense and to protect his then-fiancée, who was with him.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew York CityCoronavirus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us