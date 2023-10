The annual Village Halloween Parade is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Tuesday. With the parade will come some road closures to know about ahead of the event.

The parade starts at Canal St. and 6th Avenue going up 6th Avenue to 15th St. The festivities kick off at 7 p.m.

6th Avenue between Spring St. and W 16th St. will be closed from 6 to 11 p.m.

Tonight’s annual Village Halloween Parade will be kicking off at 7:00 p.m. Expect street closures and traffic in the area. Please consider alternate routes to avoid delays. https://t.co/0QueG5gjXI pic.twitter.com/gDB72Edp5S — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2023