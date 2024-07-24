New video shows moment truck hauling chemicals explodes after crash on Route 3 in NJ

New video that the moment a tractor-trailer hauling chemicals exploded after crashing into a wall on a New Jersey highway, as an investigation into what happened continues.

All lanes on Route 3 in Clifton reopened on Tuesday, a day after a big rig exploded in a fiery mess that left the driver dead and the roadway shut down for hours.

The fire occurred just after 9 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes between East Valley Road and Grove Street. When police officers responded to the scene, they witnessed additional explosions. Cellphone video captured the jaw-dropping blast on the roadway, with a firefighter appearing to come within just feet of a flaming barrel that was sent flying into the air.

Chopper 4 captures video of the aftermath of a tractor-trailer truck explosion along Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey.

The commercial truck was hit by a commuter bus and slammed into the retaining wall and exploded, according to the fire department at the scene. The truck appeared to cause significant damage to the sound wall on the side of the highway and ended up with debris to the back of a house on Normandy Road.

County prosecutors reported that a 55-year-old man from Linden who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash died. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash had not yet been determined and no further details have yet been released as the investigation is ongoing. Neighbors believed more lives could have been lost had it not been for the location of the crash.

The trucking company said in a statement Tuesday that the truck was loaded with flammable and corrosive, non-toxic materials. The truck had placards on it that stated it was carrying an explosive chemical. Some of the materials inside did spill as a result, but were treated by emergency services.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection confirmed some fuel "and other liquids" had reached a nearby storm drain, but said there were no concerns about any possible air contaminants. But some who live in the area were still concerned, especially after photos showed metal drums left behind after crash, along with flames shooting out of sewer drains.

"I’m an asthmatic and I came by yesterday and I’ve been wheezy ever since," said Dr. Wayne Gangi. "It seemed like the smell in the area had changed — it was a heavy smell, an acrid smell that permeated the air. If you look in his yard, there’s residue of garbage in his yard."

At least three nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, according Clifton emergency management officials.

A permanent replacement for the damaged sound wall would be done at a later date, the DOT said