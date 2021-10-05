Suspect in Custody in Times Square Rush-Hour Subway Shove That Badly Hurt Woman

The NYPD says a suspect is in custody in connection with the case of a woman who was shoved into a moving train at the Times Square subway station at the height of Monday's morning rush in what investigators believe to be an unprovoked attack.

The 42-year-old victim was on the northbound 1/2/3 platform at the 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue station just after 8:15 a.m. when another woman gets up from a bench and shoves her into the train just as it comes speeding by, video shows.

No words were exchanged between the two before the shove, investigators said. While the victim did not fall onto the tracks, police said that she smacked her face against the train and fell back onto the platform.

She was hospitalized with "serious physical injuries" to her face and legs, officials said.

The NYPD didn't immediately release the name of the suspect or potential charges against the person after announcing the apprehension on Tuesday.