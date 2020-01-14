Video Shows Teen Beatdown on Classmate in Queens Middle School Lunchroom

Video from inside a Queens middle school cafeteria shows a teenage girl wildly beating down on a classmate, and teachers failed to break up the fight.

The 14-year-old can be seen celebrating on top of a table as other students cheered in the lunchroom for MS 158 in Bayside. Police said the 13-year-old eighth-grader suffered a cut to her forehead, and likely had other bruises. Her mother said this marks the second time her daughter has been attacked by the suspect, who is now facing juvenile assault charges.

Three teachers try to break up the fight as punches fly and hair gets pulled, but to no avail, the video shot by another student shows.

A colleague at the school said this kind of incident isn’t surprising , as “the building is becoming increasingly chaotic.” The man, who asked not to be identified, said he has grown more frustrated as the school administration continues to ignore concerns he has raised.

He showed NBC New York records of incidents he reported on behalf of a sixth grade girl in a class with 11 boys.

“She was bullied relentlessly and the school was notified of this,” he said. “I pleaded with them to have the girl removed to another class and the school did nothing.”

As for the more recent brawl, Councilmember Paul Vallone — who represents the district where the school is found — said he was deeply disturbed by the video, and is meeting with the Schools Chancellor on Thursday where he expects answers regarding this “troubled school.”

The city’s Department of Education said that disciplinary action was taken, and the incident was referred for further investigation to ensure the school followed proper proper protocol.