Video Shows Rescue of Skunk in Flowers Outside Manhattan Store

New York City police officers on Sunday rescued a skunk that was hiding in flowers sold outside a deli in Manhattan.

In a video shared on Twitter by user JoeDuncanNYCSGP, police officers are seen trying to locate the animal outside the Morgans Market store at 13 Hudson Street.

The rescue occurred around 9:50 a.m., authorities said, and the uniformed officers were able to successfully catch the skunk and put it in a cage to be taken to animal control.

After the rescue, witnesses applauded the officers for taking out the potentially smelly creature.

No one was sprayed by the skunk and it's unclear how the animal got in the store.