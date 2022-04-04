Richmond Hill

Video Shows Pregnant Woman Attacked and Robbed in Queens: Police

NYPD

Police are searching for the suspects who were seen on video grabbing a pregnant woman's purse and pushing her to the ground in an unprovoked attack and robbery.

The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 131st Street in South Richmond Hill on March 9, according to police. The 26-year-old victim, who was 14 weeks pregnant at the time, was approached by a stranger who tried to take her purse.

The man forcibly pushed the victim, causing her to fall to the ground, before taking off with her purse. The victim suffered pain stomach pain and cuts to her hands, and was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Richmond HillCrime and CourtsQueensNYC ViolenceSouth Richmond Hill
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us