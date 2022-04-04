Video Shows Pregnant Woman Attacked and Robbed in Queens: Police

Police are searching for the suspects who were seen on video grabbing a pregnant woman's purse and pushing her to the ground in an unprovoked attack and robbery.

The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 131st Street in South Richmond Hill on March 9, according to police. The 26-year-old victim, who was 14 weeks pregnant at the time, was approached by a stranger who tried to take her purse.

The man forcibly pushed the victim, causing her to fall to the ground, before taking off with her purse. The victim suffered pain stomach pain and cuts to her hands, and was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.