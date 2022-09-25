Manhattan

Video Shows NYC Sex Assault Perp Ride Away After Attacking Jogger Behind Tree: Cops

The attacker also took off with the victim's watch and cell phone, authorities said

Police say a man spotted on surveillance video riding a moped is the same man who attacked a jogger Saturday morning as she ran through a Manhattan park.

The video, released one day after the startling daylight attack, reportedly shows the man leaving Fort Tryon Park around 11 a.m. Moments earlier police said he'd sexually assaulted a female jogger.

The woman was running in Inwood along the Henry Hudson Parkway when she was approached by the unknown man, detectives said.

Armed with a knife, police said the suspect dragged the woman off of the path by her hair and punched her in the face. He took the woman behind a tree where he sexually assaulted her, according to police officials.

The unknown attacker reportedly grabbed the victim's watch and cell phone before hopping onto the back of his moped and fleeing the area southbound on Riverside Drive. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with white lettering.

Investigators combed through the area around the path into the afternoon looking for any clues related to the attack.

