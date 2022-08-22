Video Shows Man Knocked Out Cold in Sucker-Punch Attack from Behind at Brooklyn Mall

In a jarring attack caught on security camera footage, a man was sent falling to the floor of a Brooklyn shopping center after he was sucker-punched from behind, with police now searching for the suspect.

The victim was at the Kings Plaza Mall in Mill Basin around 6 p.m. Saturday when the violent incident occurred. As the 36-year-old was standing, another man snuck up behind him and punched him in the side of the head.

He immediately fell to the floor, where he appeared to be knocked out cold. The suspect and another man who was with him turned and walked away right after, as others nearby were shocked to see what had happened.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where is recovering and is expected to survive. It was not clear why he was attacked.

Police are searching for the suspect. No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.