Video Shows Man Accused of Setting Two Fires in Brooklyn Building: FDNY

New York City police have arrested a man who was caught on camera setting two separate fires in an apartment building within a week.

Door security footage from an apartment at 2780 West 5th Street in Brooklyn allegedly shows Yevgeniy Kotlyarov, 38, throwing something he had lit on fire into a hallway on June 11, according to the FDNY. Again on June 15, Kotlyarov appeared on the apartment's 7th floor and started a fire.

One firefighter and two residents were injured as a result of the two fires but they're expected to recover, authorities said.

Fire Marshals conducted their investigation and obtained the Ring video footage of the incidents, which eventually led them to Kotlyarov's arrest.

