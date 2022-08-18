Video Shows Group Stroll Out of NYC Lululemon Store With $28K in Stolen Goods

A high-end Manhattan store was ransacked by a group of robbers who swiped tens of thousands of dollars worth of apparel in seconds — and then walked right out the front door, seemingly right by a security guard.

The NYPD released video of the incident that happened Tuesday around noon at the Lululemon store on 14th Street near Ninth Avenue in the Meatpacking District. Police said that the group of seven people walked into the shop one after the other, and proceeded to fill their arms, bags and carts with items from inside.

One man could be seen on video filling what looks to be a shopping cart of sorts with clothing, while a couple of others are seen use large sacks. The video shows one of the alleged robbers with arms full with a heaping pile of clothes, almost looking like laundry, walking right out the front door.

Perhaps even more mind-boggling: Each one of the robbers walked right in front of what appeared to be a security guard standing by the entrance, who didn't seem to make much effort to stop them.

In all, police said that the seven thieves made off with $28,780 worth of stolen goods. It was not known where they went afterward.

No injuries were reported in the blatant broad daylight robbery, according to police. Officers are now looking for the four men and three women seen conducting the robbery on camera.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).