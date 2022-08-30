Video Shows Driver Get Pepper-Sprayed, Punched by Group of Women in Bronx: Police

New video shows a group of women that police said attacked a rideshare driver in the Bronx, pepper-spraying and punching him inside the vehicle.

The alleged incident occurred back on July 8 just before 5 a.m., near the corner of East 158th Street and Melrose Avenue in the Melrose section. According to police, the driver told the group of women that there were too many of them in the car, and that they would have to take another vehicle.

Investigators said that was when the women went after the 23-year-old driver, using the pepper-spray during the incident. They also took his cellphone before getting out of the car.

The driver is expected to recover.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.