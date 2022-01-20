Video Shows Dramatic Rescue of Two Kids From Queens Pond After Falling Through Ice

A boy and a girl had to be rescued from a Queens pond after the thin ice they were walking on began cracking all around them, forcing them to stop and scream for help.

The 16-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy fell into the water at South Jamaica's Baisley Park around 2:30 p.m., according to the FDNY. There are signs around the pond warning people from going out onto the ice, but the two children seemingly ignored those warnings, and tried to walk across.

A witness, who was working at a house across from the park, recorded video of the rescue. He said he was considering going after the kids himself, but said he stepped aside when first responders arrived.

Video shows the two young people stuck up to their waists in the partially frozen pond. Across the street from the pond, Elaine Henderson heard the cries for help and sprang into action.

"I just ran to my daughter and told her to call 911, and everybody came and got them off the water. It was miraculous," Henderson said.

Within minutes of the call, teams from the FDNY and NYPD reached the pair on the ice, and pulled them to safety. Neither of the children appeared to be seriously hurt, but did learn a valuable lesson the hard way.

A neighbor said that a lot of kids in the area try to walk across the ice, but hopefully won't repeat it after seeing what happened to the boy and girl on Thursday.