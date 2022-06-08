Video Shows Car Strike 12-Year-Old Girl As She Crossed Bronx Street, Then Take Off

New video shows the terrifying moment a driver in the Bronx struck a 12-year-old girl in the street, sending her flying into the air — and then driving away without checking on the girl, according to police.

The incident, which was captured on camera, occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday on Boone Avenue near East 174th Street in the East Morrisania neighborhood, police said. The girl was crossing the street between cars when the dark-colored BMW sedan hit her.

The girl suffered cuts and bruises all over her body, and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where her condition was described by police as stable. She is expected to recover, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident, or who recognizes the vehicle, is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).