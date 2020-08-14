Crime and Courts

police chase

Video Shows Car Nearly Hitting Pedestrians in NYPD Chase Before Striking 2 on Motorbike

By Checkey Beckford

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police chase in the middle of Manhattan ended with one suspect arrested and two others hurt after the car hit a motorcycle waiting for the traffic light.

It's unclear why the NYPD tried to pull over a Nissan sedan near 50th Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday but the driver sped off, leading cops on a chase for nearly 12 city blocks. At one point in the wild chase, witnesses say the driver drove on the sidewalk for a block before nearly running over a couple on 46th Street and Second Avenue.

A surveillance video at the scene captured the moment a man pulled a woman away from the crosswalk just a second before the black Maxima zoomed past them, followed by an NYPD vehicle.

Police the driver also hit two people who were on a motorcycle at another intersection. On the bike were a 36-year-old rider who suffered a broken and a 19-year-old rider.

The suspect vehicle didn't stop there, according to witnesses and police. One witness said he saw a passenger throwing something from the vehicle before the car came to a stop near 44th Street and First Avenue, by the United Nations headquarters.

Everyone inside the vehicle then fled on foot but it's unclear how many people were in the car. Police say the item that was thrown out was a gun. Officers were later seen covering that piece of evidence with cardboard.

A person who was hiding at a nearby building was later arrested. The suspect's name hasn't been released and it's unclear what charges he will face.

