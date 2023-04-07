Video Shows 80-Year-Old Woman Put in Chokehold During Queens Bank Robbery

An 81-year-olld woman was choked and held hostage during a frightening bank robbery caught on camera in Queens, and the suspect is still on the loose.

The scary heist occurred Thursday at the Ridgewood Savings Bank at the intersection of Myrtle and Forest avenues, according to police. Video exclusively obtained by NBC New York shows the ambush inside the bank branch, as a man in a white hoodie comes up from behind and grabs the woman by the neck as she is speaking to the bank teller.

The woman is put in a chokehold, held hostage by the robber who demanded cash — or else. Law enforcement sources said the suspect threatened to kill the customer if the bank didn't hand over money.

He took the loot and ran off, as bank employees rushed to lock the door and console the woman.

"Very rarely do you see a weapon drawn or someone at the counter. To actually see a customer get taken hostage as a means to extract currency from behind the counter is something you hardly ever see," said retired FBI Agent Tim Gallagher, who has overseen the investigation of dozens of bank robberies in the past.

"Here it’s absolutely critical that they get this bad actor off the street immediately. Lives are at risk. This could have gone sideways in a hurry and law enforcement will make this the highest priority," Gallagher said

Law enforcement sources said that the man may have injured his hand during the attack. Galagher said he is worried the suspect could strike again, but potentially with a different outcome.

“This could be anyone in your neighborhood who walks into a bank and has a gun out to their head in this situation. People, look at this video — the FBI, NYPD, they need the assistance of the community," he said.

There is a sense of urgency as the FBI and NYPD are working together to find the bank robber, who is considered to be armed and dangerous. A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.