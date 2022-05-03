Video Shows 77-Year-Old Man Get Punched and Kicked in Face on NYC Sidewalk

Police are searching for a suspect after video showed him punch and kick a 77-year-old man in the face after the two appeared to get into a disagreement on a Bronx sidewalk.

The violent incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the Concourse section, according to police. Security video showed the two men talking to one another, with the older man clutching a cane, and police said it escalated into an argument.

Before long, the suspect punched the other man in the face, knocking him to the ground. But he didn't stop there, throwing his drink at the suspect and kicking him in the face, police said.

The victim was identified by sources as 77-year-old Gerardo Cabeza. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

"Oh my god, he’s my neighbor! Oh my God. He always sits down in the morning every single day. He’s so friendly. He’s very good person. I feel so sad about that," said neighbor Mirka Caro Rivera. "I talk with him every single day. He’s friendly he’s nice."

Those who know Cabeza were stunned to see the video of him getting beaten in front of his own home. Those who live in the building said Cabeza would sit on the front stoop and greet people as they passed.

Police said Cabeza told them the man was trying to rob him, but didn’t end up taking anything. What prompted the man to attack him like that was not clear.

"When the people walk in the street he says bye, hello, God bless you. He’s a very good person, so I feel so sad about that," Rivera said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact police.