Video Shows 18-Year-Old Stabbed During Attempted Robbery in Manhattan Apartment Lobby

Surveillance video captured a scary situation inside a Manhattan apartment building lobby, as a man with a knife repeatedly stabbed a teenager in an attempted robbery, according to police.

The violent incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, in an apartment building in Washington Heights, police said. The 18-year-old victim was approached by a man he did not know on a staircase in the building on Fort Washington Avenue, and the man quickly took out a knife and demanded the teen hand over possessions.

The man and the teenager can be seen on security camera footage grappling in the lobby, with the man stabbing the victim about six times while removing his backpack, which contained teen's wallet and keys.

The suspect ran off, while the teen victim was brought to New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center to get treatment for his injuries. Police said he is expected to survive.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.